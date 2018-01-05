Police search for missing girl, 14, in Beaverton

Grace Anderson

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Beaverton police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Grace Anderson was last seen around 2 p.m. near Southwest Denney Road and Hall Boulevard in Beaverton. Grace's mother was taking her to a hospital when she ran away, according to police.

Grace needs medical attention and is not dressed for the wet, cold weather.

She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with reddish, brown hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a colorful Nike logo on the back, black leggings and red high-top Van shoes.

Police say Grace has been known to frequent the Washington Square Mall.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

