(Photo: Chris Willis)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police have closed off a 10-block stretch of Northeast Portland Highway while they respond to a reported gunshot during a disturbance in a home Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported hearing a woman scream, followed by a gunshot and more screaming in the 4500 block of Northeast Portland Highway, according to police.

Police called their Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and crisis negotiators to the scene.

Northeast Portland Highway is closed between 42nd Avenue and 52nd Avenue. Police also closed Northeast Holman Street from 45th Avenue to 52nd Avenue.

This developing story will be updated.

Photos: Police activity near NE Portland Highway

