Police working to make arrests on Northeast Prescott Street

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police made arrests at a house on NE Prescott that neighbors have been complaining about, and where gunfire broke out in the street last week.

Gang enforcement team and north precinct officers showed up in force, and called out a tactical team when occupants in the home did not come out. Over a few hours starting Saturday evening officers were able to get seven people out of the home and make the two arrests on felony warrants.

Police say one of the arrests was of a young man believed to be connected to the shots fired last Wednesday night.

Neighbors say they hope things quiet down and get better.

“I’ve been here three or four years and enough is enough… too much about being scared of these kids and enough is enough and the little kids don’t have a chance if we don’t do something about it,” said LaBarry Harris.

