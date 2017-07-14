Police: Major bust dismantles drug trafficking operation

Guns seized in drug raid.

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Drug police from a variety of agencies made three arrests and confiscated nearly 19 pounds of methamphetamine, to cap off a year-long operation that authorities say has already taken 30 pounds of meth out of circulation, along with nearly almost two dozen guns.



The latest haul came from serving four search warrants in Clark County.



In court for arraignments on Friday were 39 year old Hector Sanchez Allejandro, and also his wife, 44 year old Rosalina Aguilar.



Their arraignments were put off because of problems retaining attorneys.



Also expected in court, 19 year old Uriel Alvorado Ponce. All three suspects are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.



With their arrests police also found 13 guns and about 10 thousand dollars in cash.



This past year's operation was a team effort for law enforcement here, which they said basically dismantles a high-level drug trafficking organization.

