Police looking for missing teen girl, infant son

Naseria Monique Thomas (left) and her son Davon Donaldson (right) (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 17-year-old girl and her 4-month-old son.

Naseria Monique Thomas and her son, Davon Donaldson, were last seen in the area of 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street when Thomas left a supervised visit with her son and took him with her.

Police said there are no signs of foul play or indications that Thomas intends to harm Donaldson.

Thomas was described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black leggings, and black and white checkered shoes.

Donaldson was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red shoes.

Anyone who sees Thomas and Donaldson is asked to call 911 so police can check on their welfare and Donaldson can be taken into protective custody. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081.

© 2017 KGW-TV