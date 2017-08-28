Police investigate drowning at Dallas Aquatic Center

Police patrol car with flashing lights (Photo: thinkstock.com)

DALLAS, Ore. -- Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was found unresponsive while swimming at the Dallas Aquatic Center Saturday afternoon.

Center employees called 911 and began performing CPR on Dallas resident Marshall Weaver after pulling him from the pool.

Dallas Fire & EMS medics continued performing lifesaving measures and rushed Weaver to West Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dallas police are investigating Weaver's death in conjunction with the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office.

At this point, police said, his death appears to have been a "tragic drowning accident."

The aquatic center is located in the Roger Jordan Community Park east of downtown Dallas. The indoor facility features five pools, a waterslide, a lazy river and a spray fountain.

