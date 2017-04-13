Police pursued RV in low-speed chase that started on Sauvie Island

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police were in a low-speed chase after an RV refused to stop for a Multnomah County sheriff's deputy on Sauvie Island.

The RV left the island and headed out on Highway 30 to Cornelius Pass Road where Washington County sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit.

The RV was stopped on Cornelius Pass Road by patrol cars from both directions. Police drew weapons for a time until the motorists surrendered.

Traffic was backed up either direction on the road.

Further details were not available.

