Police close SE 82nd Avenue after man shot, wounded

KGW 3:29 PM. PST February 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – One person was shot and wounded in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon.

Police closed Southeast 82nd Avenue between Foster Road and Woodstock Boulevard to conduct their investigation.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that he was the shooter. Police said he was cooperating with the investigation and the gun was secure.

The shooting occurred at a business in the 5800 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Medics rushed the wounded man to a hospital. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound and "serious injuries." His name was not immediately released.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting but no arrests have been made.

Police say the best alternate routes are 72nd and 92nd Avenues.

