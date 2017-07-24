TROUTDALE, Ore. – Two men were taken into custody Monday morning after they allegedly tried to run from a burglary at a construction site at Reynolds High School.

When Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Troutdale police arrived about 3 a.m., they heard voices inside a building under construction that is part of a school expansion

Fairview and Portland police arrived to assist and set up a perimeter around the school. When officers tried to contact the suspects, they ran. A Portland K9 dog took one of them down, the other was arrested by officers.

Both were taken to a local hospital. One was treated for dog bites the other complained of trouble breathing. Both were booked after treatment.

Police released pictures of power tools loaded up in wheelbarrows, apparently set to be wheeled away by the burglars, had they not been arrested.

