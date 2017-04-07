KGW
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Police ask for public's help with identifying wandering child

KGW 8:00 PM. PDT April 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a young boy who was found wandering alone in Southeast Portland Friday night

The boy was found in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Division Street at around 5:20 p.m. Officers arrived and tried to communicate with the child but said it did not appear the child spoke English. He was in good health, police said.

The boy is believed to be between 2 to 4 years old. Officers couldn’t figure out the child’s name.

He has been taken into protective custody. Anyone with information about the child’s identity or who his parents are should call 911.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories