Police ask for public's help with identifying wandering child

Police are asking for the public's help with identifying this child (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a young boy who was found wandering alone in Southeast Portland Friday night

The boy was found in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Division Street at around 5:20 p.m. Officers arrived and tried to communicate with the child but said it did not appear the child spoke English. He was in good health, police said.

The boy is believed to be between 2 to 4 years old. Officers couldn’t figure out the child’s name.

He has been taken into protective custody. Anyone with information about the child’s identity or who his parents are should call 911.

