ST. HELENS, Ore. -- A farm pig that wandered next door from its home at a St. Helens animal sanctuary is now dead after being shot twice with a bow and arrow.

The shooter is the neighbor who said DJ the pig was destructive and threatening.

“There it was, about 40 feet from me, and I shot it,” said George Bainbridge. “It shouldn’t have been here. It should have been contained at home.”

DJ’s owners at the Baxter Pig and Farm Animal Sanctuary are devastated by the loss.

“I can’t explain why someone would do what he did,” said Michelle Fudge-Snow. “He meant the world to us. He mattered.”

Bainbridge and Fudge-Snow have a history together. They have a daughter together, but their relationship deteriorated with a custody battle.

Fudge-Snow said Bainbridge is bitter. Bainbridge said this is about his neighbors controlling the animals.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control are investigating the case. Bainbridge could face animal cruelty charges, the most serious of which is a Class C felony.

“We take it seriously,” said Undersheriff Andy Moyer of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

