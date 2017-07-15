KGW
Pickup with boat trailer rolls into Columbia River

Nate Hanson , KGW 3:40 PM. PDT July 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A pickup truck towing a boat trailer ended up in the Columbia River Saturday morning due to a brake failure, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup ended up going into the water at the James Gleason Boat Ramp.

The truck’s occupants were able to get out the vehicle safely.

The vehicle was towed out of the river a couple hours later.

