Close Photos: Eagle Creek Fire KGW 11:22 PM. PDT September 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge has burned nearly 5,000 acres and is continuing to grow since it began on Saturday.Check out photos of the fire: © 2017 KGW-TV KGW Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand! KGW KGW Investigators: Special Reports CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Eagle Creek fire spreads to 3,000 acres New evacuations I-84 closed due to Eagle Creek Fire Eagle Creek fire burning near Cascade Locks Air quality alert in Northwest Oregon Sky 8 video: Fire burns near Eagle Creek Trail Hikers trapped by fire reunited with families KGW Sunrise forecast: 9-4-17 Sky 8 video: Eagle Creek Trail fire 140 hikers trapped above Eagle Creek fire Wildfire smoke concerns Detroit businesses More Stories Evacuations ordered, I-84 closed as Eagle Creek Fire… Sep. 2, 2017, 5:02 p.m. Photos: Eagle Creek Fire Sep. 4, 2017, 11:22 p.m. Air quality alert in effect as smoke blows over… Sep. 4, 2017, 12:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs