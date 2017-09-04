KGW
Close

Photos: Eagle Creek Fire

KGW 11:22 PM. PDT September 04, 2017

The Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge has burned nearly 5,000 acres and is continuing to grow since it began on Saturday.

Check out photos of the fire:

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories