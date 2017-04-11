KGW
Photos: Bulge, crack prompt evacuation of downtown Portland building

KGW 12:54 PM. PDT April 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A building at 1400 Southwest 5th Avenue was evacuated in downtown Portland late Tuesday morning after a bulge and cracks appeared along the side of the building.

