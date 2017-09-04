KGW
Close

Photos: Ash falling in Portland area from Eagle Creek Fire

KGW 7:56 PM. PDT September 04, 2017

On Monday, wind blew smoke and ash from the Eagle Creek Fire to much of the Portland metro area. KGW viewers reported ash as far west as Hillsboro.

Check out photos of the ash:

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories