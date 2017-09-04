Close Photos: Ash falling in Portland area from Eagle Creek Fire KGW 7:56 PM. PDT September 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST On Monday, wind blew smoke and ash from the Eagle Creek Fire to much of the Portland metro area. KGW viewers reported ash as far west as Hillsboro.Check out photos of the ash: © 2017 KGW-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Eagle Creek fire spreads to 3,000 acres Eagle Creek fire burning near Cascade Locks KGW Sunrise forecast: 9-4-17 Wildfire smoke concerns Detroit businesses Hikers trapped by fire reunited with families Sky 8 video: Fire burns near Eagle Creek Trail 140 hikers trapped above Eagle Creek fire Sky 8 video: Eagle Creek Trail fire Helicopter rescues hiker trapped by Eagle Creek Trail Fire Evacuees gather at red cross shelter More Stories I-84 closed, more evacuations ordered as Eagle Creek… Sep. 2, 2017, 5:02 p.m. Portland air quality unhealthy for all after smoke… Sep. 4, 2017, 12:38 p.m. Photos: Ash falling in Portland area from Eagle Creek Fire Sep. 4, 2017, 7:56 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs