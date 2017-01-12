PORTLAND, Ore. -- When Pat Bodell woke up Wednesday morning, she marveled at the deep snow outside, then shuddered inside. She was down to her last dose of medicine for her son David.

“I said oh my god. I sat and worried. For about an hour or two and I worried and I worried and I worried,” she said.

David is 42. He's lived with epilepsy under the care of his mom his whole life.

Running out of his special medication would bring awful results.

“Oh he could have started having seizures right away. He's at that threshold. He has a really very severe seizure condition,” his mom said.

Pat lives a couple miles from the Janzen Beach Safeway, where she gets David’s medicine. With the snow too deep to drive she thought about walking.

“I pictured myself with my boot on and my heavy coat and walking, too far. I mean, would have been too far,” she said.

Instead she called the store.

“I could tell by the tone of her voice that she was really concerned,” said assistant store manager Steve Ashworth.

He explained the pharmacy was closed and locked up because even the pharmacist could not get past the snow.

Pat pleaded.

“And then you know when I said I have to have those, he said 'yeah you do.' He said 'okay, I’m gonna work on this,'” said Pat.

Because stores are not just collections of products. The good ones are places run by people who care deeply.

And at the Jantzen Beach Safeway they know David and Pat.

“We know him very well, he's like family here,” said Quyen Pham, the lead pharmacist.

They could not let it go.

“If you'd heard her voice and the trembling in her voice and the concern in her voice. And knowing what epilepsy can do, I think anybody would have done the same thing,” said Steve.

He called the pharmacists, confirmed that the medicine was in the store and explained the crisis.

One of them fought through the weather to get it from the pharmacy. Firefighters from the nearby station 17 agreed to make the delivery.

“They were just so helpful. God! It was incredible,” said Pat as she shook her head.

It’s a moment they'll all remember.

“Pretty awesome actually, to take care of our customer and actually make a big difference,” said Quyen Pham.

Giving, truly brings its own reward.

"Thank you for all you for everything what they did for me,” said David.

David is thankful. His mom will remember this storm not so much for the wonder of the snow as the beauty of those who helped in her time of need.

“The fire trucks showed up! It was so awesome!” she said.

