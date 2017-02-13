KGW
Close

Man struck, killed by vehicle along Highway 26

KGW 10:22 PM. PST February 13, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed along Highway 26 in Beaverton on Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred at around 10:40 p.m. near the Cornell exit. A man walked onto the highway and was struck by a car, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes at Cornell Road. A detour was in place for drivers.

The man's name was not immediately released.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories