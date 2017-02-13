ambulance (Photo: KGW)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed along Highway 26 in Beaverton on Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred at around 10:40 p.m. near the Cornell exit. A man walked onto the highway and was struck by a car, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes at Cornell Road. A detour was in place for drivers.

The man's name was not immediately released.

(© 2017 KGW)