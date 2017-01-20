Man shot near Seattle protests at UW campus

A person was shot during a protest at the University of Washington Friday night. Photo: Matt Mrozinski / KING. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – One man was shot near an ongoing protest at the University of Washington campus on Friday night.

A man has possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire. The university sent a campus alert saying the gunshot victim was transported from an area near where the protests were taking place in Red Square.

He is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, according to Harborview.

Seattle Police report a victim had a suspected gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Demonstrators gathered in Red Square to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump and a lecture from Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The conservative editor spoke at a sold old event on campus Friday.

The suspect is possibly an Asian male and about 50 years old, according to UW Alert. He is possibly 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with glasses, no facial hair, a yellow cap, and a black jacket.

