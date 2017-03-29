KGW
Person hit by train, seriously injured in Scappoose

KGW 12:22 PM. PDT March 29, 2017

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. – A person was hit by a train and suffered life-threatening injuries in Scappoose Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The person, described as an adult, was rushed to a Portland hospital.

The crash occurred near Scappoose High School, at the intersection of Highway 30 and Southeast High School Way, which was closed for an investigation. Highway 30 traffic was not affected.

