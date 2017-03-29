Person hit by train, seriously injured in Scappoose

(Photo: Michael Galimanis, KGW, KGW)

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. – A person was hit by a train and suffered life-threatening injuries in Scappoose Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The person, described as an adult, was rushed to a Portland hospital.

The crash occurred near Scappoose High School, at the intersection of Highway 30 and Southeast High School Way, which was closed for an investigation. Highway 30 traffic was not affected.

© 2017 KGW-TV