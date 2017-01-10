KGW
Person found dead in SW Portland at bottom of hillside

KGW 10:19 AM. PST January 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The body of a person was found Tuesday morning at the bottom of a hillside on Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

Crews were dispatched about 8:20 a.m. to the 4900 block. Arriving police and rescue crews arrived and pronounced the person dead.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene but no information on the manner of death has been released.

Further information was not available.


