People respond to Red Cross call for volunteers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw: Deputy pulls gun during traffic stop
-
Son reports Beaverton mom's drunk driving
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 8-29-17
-
Woman run over by driver at Hood to Coast
-
Brookings under level one evacuation alert due to wildfire
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman
-
Repairs planned for slide damaged roads
-
Police make arrests at "problem house"
More Stories
-
Air quality downgraded to unhealthy for Portland metro areaAug 28, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Oregon Humane Society team travels to Houston to…Aug 29, 2017, 11:38 a.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Mayor, police chief confirm death of HPD officerAug 25, 2017, 5:44 p.m.