Workers tape off sidewalks for pressure spraying at Umpqua Bank Plaza, site of planned protest.

PORTLAND, Ore. – A workers union plans to protest the new owners of a downtown Portland office building, saying the owners have changed janitorial service companies to save cost and cut longtime union jobs.

The Service Employees International Union Local 49 said it expected hundreds to to protest Chicago-based Zeller Realty at the Umpqua Bank Plaza on Southwest Columbia Street Friday morning. The Coaltion of Kaiser Permanente Unions is also supporting the rally, set to start start at 11:45 a.m.

The press release said a mariachi band will play at the rally, to support seven union janitors who lost their jobs at the building.

Mid-morning workers taped off sidewalk areas around the plaza and set up pressure spraying equipment, apparently for work at the plaza that will coincide with the protest.

