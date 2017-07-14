Pedestrian killed after unexpectedly walking into traffic, police say

siren (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A pedestrian who unexpectedly stepped into oncoming traffic was hit and killed early Friday morning in Southeast Portland, according to police.

The pedestrian was identified as 51-year-old Patrick Moore, of Portland.

The collision occurred at around 12:45 a.m. on Southeast Powell Boulevard, east of 50th Avenue. Portland police said Moore was not in a crosswalk.

Moore was being taken to a hospital by ambulance when he died.

The driver remained at the scene, called 911 and was cooperating with investigators. Police said it does not appear the driver was impaired.

Moore's death marks the 24th traffic fatality in Portland so far this year, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

