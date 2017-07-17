PDX planning improvements to the terminal

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harvey's comedy club closing
-
Bakery manager injured in hit-and-run crash
-
Double homicide in Vancouver
-
Good samaritans save little boy's life
-
Woodland Park Zoo gorilla undergoes surgery
-
Aurora Borealis could be in view Sunday night in northern Oregon
-
Man accused of Muslim hate crime in court
-
Major quake would destroy Burnside Bridge
-
Truck overturns, spilling slime eels on highway
-
Documents: Vancouver double stabbing was 'unprovoked'
More Stories
-
Vancouver double-homicide suspect told police he…Jul 16, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
2 more GOP senators oppose health bill, killing it for nowJul 17, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
What you need to know before you take photos of the eclipseJul 17, 2017, 6:23 p.m.