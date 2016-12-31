PCC adding new sculpture on campus

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW evening forecast 12-31-16
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Couple accused of stealing from resale store
-
Trooper makes progress after surgeries
-
Burglars steal luxury SUVS from dealership
-
Boy, 9, ejected from car in crash
-
Homeless shelters opening due to cold weather
-
Trooper still critical after 2nd surgery
-
Victims of deadly Highway 26 wreck identified
More Stories
-
Dusting to an inch of snow expected in Portland;…Dec 29, 2016, 7:16 a.m.
-
Report: 49ers to fire Chip Kelly after Sunday's gameDec 31, 2016, 6:22 p.m.
-
Nonprofit opens hundreds of beds for homeless during…Dec 31, 2016, 4:24 p.m.