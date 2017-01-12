A salt spreader on a truck from Seattle. (Photo: Keely Chalmers, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Bureau of Transportation will test using salt on Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard Thursday afternoon, after a snowstorm left a foot of snow in Portland.

The city of Seattle on Wednesday sent 11 trucks and salt to help clear snow in Portland. Eight of those trucks are equipped with plows and salt spreaders.

PBOT will test salt on Terwilliger Boulevard between Capitol Highway and Sam Jackson Parkway. If it works, a spokesman said PBOT will continue using the salt from Seattle on a limited basis.

On Jan. 9, the Oregon Department of Transportation used salt for the first time in Portland.

Salt use in winter weather has been controversial in Oregon because of its impacts on the environment.





