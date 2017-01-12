KGW
Close

PBOT will test using salt in Portland with Seattle's help

ODOT uses road salt in Portland

KGW 1:01 PM. PST January 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Bureau of Transportation will test using salt on Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard Thursday afternoon, after a snowstorm left a foot of snow in Portland.

The city of Seattle on Wednesday sent 11 trucks and salt to help clear snow in Portland. Eight of those trucks are equipped with plows and salt spreaders.

PBOT will test salt on Terwilliger Boulevard between Capitol Highway and Sam Jackson Parkway. If it works, a spokesman said PBOT will continue using the salt from Seattle on a limited basis.

On Jan. 9, the Oregon Department of Transportation used salt for the first time in Portland.

Salt use in winter weather has been controversial in Oregon because of its impacts on the environment.  


(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Sunshine will be a welcome sight, but won't melt the snow

KGW

When will all the snow melt?

KGW

Warmup brings regular rainy weather back to Portland

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories