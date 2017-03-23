Pathways flooded due to high Willamette River

(Photo: Keely Chalmers)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- What is normally a popular walking path and picnic area at Sellwood riverfront park is now submerged under a swollen Willamette River.

Signs warn pet owners of the dangerously swift current that is now rushing through one side of the park.

Downriver, you'll find another set of signs.

The high river level has lifted the floating portion of the walkway above the fixed section of the path, making the ramp that connects the two very steep.

If the water gets too much higher, the city warns it will have to close section of the esplanade altogether.

"The area we start to get concerned with the transition under the floating portion of this dock is 17-and-a-half feet, so we're watching it," said Mark Ross with Portland Parks & Recreation.

The last time the city had to shut down that section of the Eastbank Esplanade was back in 2011. At that time the river level was at 17 feet.



