Passing vehicles hit by gunshots south of Canby

A vehicle was apparently hit by gunfire south of Canby. (Photo: Facebook)

CANBY, Ore. – At least four passing vehicles have been hit by gunfire in the last month near an intersection south of Canby.

Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies said the shootings occurred near the Canby-Marquam Highway at South Barnards Road. Each shooting happened between midnight and 4 a.m.

Scary. At least 3-4 cars shot near Molalla on Barnards Rd/Hwy 170 late night/early morning last few weeks. No one hurt. Investigation open pic.twitter.com/yF9LvYlNd0 — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) August 7, 2017

Neighbors in the area are worried that stray bullets could hit their homes or children.

"Randomly we've heard some pops late at night," said Matt Salisbury, who lives nearby. "Sometimes it's been when we've been fast asleep, two or three o'clock in the morning."

Deputies believe the shootings are intentional. They are increasing patrols in the area.

"It's frustrating. I feel so bad for those people because they're just on their merry way and they're victims of senseless violence and they didn't do anything to provoke it," Salisbury said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

