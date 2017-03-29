Pakring lot reader board at PDX, on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- It's getaway time, Portland International Airport officials say 711,000 people will come and go by air this spring break season. Now Ducks and Zags fans heading to the Final Four in Phoenix are adding to the airport traffic.

The super-full parking lots prove it. Airport officials expect to have some parking available at all times. But it may be down to short term at some point, at $27 dollars a day. On Wednesday, even that option took some work.

“I actually had to go outside, go out, turn around and come back in again, and find one on the far corner because there wasn't anything on this side,” said traveler Andrey Kim.

Others chose to be dropped off, including a few families going together to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“My husband drove us,” said Kathy Stenersen. "He's coming on Friday; these guys' friends dropped them off and then my father-in-law Ubered."

Expect busy times and tight parking at PDX through April 4, with the busiest days being this Thursday and Friday.

PDX recommends checking your flight status and parking availability on their website before coming to the airport, and getting to the airport at least 90 minutes before your flight.

The airport has a new mobile app to check the location of shuttle buses servicing parking lots. And remember the TriMet MAX Red Line offers convenient airport service, with no parking required.

