Parents of rescued toddler upset, confused after son taken into custody

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There are enough questions about how a Northeast Portland toddler disappeared from his home over the weekend, that there is now an investigation by the Department of Human Services.

Two-year-old River Schomaker is in protective custody and hasn't seen his parents since officials plucked him from blackberry bushes, six hours after his mother said he must have wandered out of the house.

Those parents, 27-year-old Hollian Markusen and 28-year-old Aaron Schomaker, tell KGW they're waiting for tomorrow's hearing with DHS to find out what's next for their son. They have virtually no criminal history in Oregon, except each have a DUI charge from 4 and 5 years ago, respectively, that were cleared through diversion programs.

Viewers on Saturday afternoon breathed a huge sigh of relief at the moment River, barefoot and wearing just a onesie, was sniffed out by a search dog in a dangerous mess of blackberry bushes behind Pacific Market on Northeast 67th Avenue near Halsey Street. He was only a block from home, but he was out in the elements for hours.

"To think that he was running around in these bushes, just thank God he's okay," said neighbor Shannon Kleflin, who watched the search from her front window.

While River's mother told police she woke up to find him not in the house around 6 a.m., Kleflin says her neighbor saw the toddler much, much earlier, but assumed a parent was nearby.

"My neighbor said he looked out the window about 1 a.m or 2 a.m. in the morning and saw the little boy playing in between the two cars here, and then he took off up the street," Kleflin recalled.

Other neighbors told KGW they're suspicious of the situation. They say they saw and heard Markusen calling her son's name outside in the street at 11 p.m. the night before.

KGW spoke to both parents at their Northeast 67th Avenue home on Monday. They declined to talk on camera. Visibly shaken, they said they haven't been allowed to see River since his rescue.

Markusen was crying while Schomaker explained they're upset and confused about why their son has been put in protective custody. They say it's harsh, and sometimes kids just get out. Schomaker said River had never been tall enough to reach the front door handle before now.

"You don't want to hear that the parents did something bad, but you also don't want to hear them demonized in the event it was an accident," said Dax Mayer, a neighbor who watched the rescue with relief.

This isn't the first time a young child escaped in Oregon.

In January of 2016, a Newport toddler slipped away from his parents at a community center and started running down the center of a lane on Oregon Highway 101, luckily in front of a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy who scooped him up to safety. The parents had been frantically looking for him and it was deemed an accident.

According to the DHS website, police can put kids into protective custody and then investigate whether any abuse has been going on, the family history, and condition of the home. Less than 10 percent of total child abuse reports resulted in a child being removed from home and placed in relative or substitute care.

Schomaker told KGW, they have already started child-proofing their home better, and hope to get their son back soon.

