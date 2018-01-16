OSU researchers use bear droppings to track berry seeds

(Photo: Oregon State University)

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- New research at Oregon State University shows that bears play a key role in dispersing berry seeds.

The researchers collected and sorted through pounds of bear droppings from bears in Southeastern Alaska.

In some cases they found more than 100,000 berry seeds in a single sample.

The bears were eating the fruits then wandering around and spreading the seeds every time "nature called."

The researchers found the bears were doing it a lot more often than birds.

Brown bears, also known as Grizzlies, were especially proficient at this.

"Brown bears are not just salmon consumers or elk killers, they're also very important seed dispersers and we've lost them," said OSU ecologist Taal Levi. "They're gone now and we lost the big salmon runs that used to support brown bears."

Because brown bears are extinct in Oregon, Levi says it is unclear how well our berry plants will reproduce in the future.

"What this means in Oregon is that we are missing a really key seed dispersal system that we used to have and it's not trivial, we're talking hundreds of thousands of seeds on the landscape that brown bears used to move around."

