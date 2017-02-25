Oregon to seek federal approval for interstate tolls

traffic generic (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Oregon transportation officials intend to seek federal approval for interstate tolls.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the tolls would fund I-5 work.

Oregon Department of Transportation Assistant Director Travis Brouwer said officials believe there will be open spots in the government's FAST Act program and they are researching next steps.

No openings have been confirmed by the Federal Highway Administration or the program's manager.

President Donald Trump has yet to fill posts in the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Brouwer said the people who fill these open jobs would be crucial to any decisions about tolling.

He said it would still take years to put tolls in place if federal approval is secured.

