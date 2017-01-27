Oregon to consider permit fees for rafts, kayaks, driftboats

KGW file photo by Jeff Kastner

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - Oregon officials are considering imposing fees on people who use kayaks, rafts and other non-motorized watercraft on the state's public waterways.

The Mail Tribune reports that fees charged to 155,629 boaters with motorized vessels currently cover most of the cost of upkeep for Oregon's boat ramps, other marine facilities and marine patrols.

The Oregon State Marine Board is asking state lawmakers to charge an estimated 110,000 non-motorized boaters a permit fee that would be used for the same purpose.

The program proposed by the marine board would also fund expanded services for non-motorized boat facilities and patrols.

A one-week permit for non-motorized boating would cost $4, an annual permit would cost $12 and a two-year permit would cost $20.

The permit system would raise about $2.17 million over two years. It requires two full-time employees and one part-time, with a biennial cost of $1.87 million. The excess money would go towards grants for non-motorized boat projects.

Marine Board spokeswoman Ashley Massey says legislation outlining the program does not yet have a sponsor.

