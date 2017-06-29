Oregon Symphony to perform at zoo instead of waterfront due to budget constraints

oregon_symphony (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Symphony’s annual Waterfront Concert will be replaced this September by a performance at the Oregon Zoo.

The Waterfront Concert was funded by the city of Portland, but funding was not available due to demands on the city budget this year, said symphony spokesman Jim Fullan.

The symphony’s Sept. 2 performance at the Oregon Zoo will be its first of the 2017-18 season, and its first-ever concert at the zoo.

Oregon Symphony at the Zoo

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

(Rain date: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.)

Tickets on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at zooconcerts.com. Nearly 4,000 are expected for the outdoor performance, Fullan said.

