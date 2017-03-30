Oregon snowpack doing better than normal

A couple years after hitting record lows, the Oregon snowpack is doing better than normal; something skiers and snowboarders probably already had a feeling about.

“Oh it is wonderful,” said Matthew Bluett

We followed National Resource Conservation Service hydrologists on their snow survey Thursday. They measured 11 feet of snow and 4½ feet of moisture content.

They don't just care about how much snow is on the ground. They want to know the amount of moisture inside the flakes.

The snowpack will tell them how high streams will flow in summer and it is critical for the water supply in eastern Oregon.

“They're relying on snowpack to feed the streams and reservoirs so they can irrigate and water crops. It also effects the wildlife and fish,” said hydrologist Julie Koeberle.

After a low producing winter in 2015, the snow is back on Mount Hood.

The snowpack right now is a little better than normal across the state and will likely lead to normal stream flows.

The snow depth, however, is better than normal. That dry fluffy snow making for terrific skiing and snowboarding all over the mountain.

“It's nice, yeah, it is really soft today,” said Andrea Good.

