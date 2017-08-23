Oregon Sen. Jackie Winters undergoing treatment for lung cancer

Sen. Jackie Winters speaks as the Senate reads the Sine Die resolution on Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Oregon State Capitol. (Photo: Molly J. Smith, Statesman Journal)

Oregon Sen. Jackie Winters announced Wednesday evening that she is undergoing treatment for lung cancer after a tumor was discovered by doctors toward the end of this year's legislative session.

Winters, 80, said she developed a persistent cough and after some tests a cancerous tumor was located in her right lung. Additional testing concluded that the tumor was "localized and curable," she said.

"I feel confident I will overcome this health issue and have always appreciated your support, good thoughts, and prayers," Salem's Republican senator said in a statement.

Senate President Peter Courtney learned of Winters' diagnosis a couple weeks ago, and said he was initially taken aback because of all the other "tests" Winters has already gone through.

"Jackie's been tested a lot in life, almost too many times. Here we are again. She's being tested again," Courtney said. "We gotta have her."

Winters had heart surgery in January 2016 to clear a blocked aorta. She was also hospitalized in 2014 after feeling faint.

In her statement, Winters added that she will continue to serve in the senate and plans on seeking re-election in 2018.

