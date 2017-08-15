Oregon jobless rate at 3.8 percent

A person fills out an unemployment form. /Thinkstock images (Photo: glegorly)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon enjoyed another month of job growth, with strong hiring reported in several major industries.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday the jobless rate for July was 3.8 percent, slightly higher than Oregon's record-low. At this time last year, the rate was 5.1 percent.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, was at 7.6 percent in July — down from 10.4 percent a year ago. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking as well as part-time workers who want but can't get full-time jobs.

David Cooke, a state economist, says very strong hiring occurred last month in leisure and hospitality. Other industries adding at least 1,000 jobs were construction, health care and retail.

The laggard industry was professional and business services. It shed more than 1,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Oregon's labor force has risen to more than 2.15 million workers. The labor force has grown by nearly 70,000 workers since July 2016.

© 2017 KGW-TV