Oregon health care enrollments spike before deadline

(File photo) (Photo: KGW)

SALEM, Ore. -- More than 100,000 Oregon residents have signed up for health care through the Affordable Care Act, joining a nationwide dash for coverage as the deadline looms in less than two weeks.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services released a snapshot of national enrollment in health care from November 1 through Monday, with 6.4 million consumers signing up for health insurance — 2.05 million new consumers and 4.31 million renewals.

In Oregon, 112,864 consumers selected plans, a 9 percent increase from last year, according to Jonathan Gold, Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"I was attending local enrollment events in Oregon and I could see the energy to get people covered," said Andy Slavitt, acting administrator of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Slavitt said half of Oregon residents could obtain health coverage for $75 or less a month.

Most marketplace consumers should be able to find similar coverage costs in premiums, Slavitt said. The department generally refers to marketplace consumers as those in the 39 states that use the HealthCare.gov platform, including Oregon.

"It turns out that $75 per month is an affordable number for consumers and it changes their lives," Slavitt said.

Residents in Marion and Polk counties have 56 different plans available from seven carriers, said Jake Sunderland, public information officer for the Department of Consumer and Business Services.

While Sunderland said rate increases were approved for every carrier for 2017 health plans, consumers can remedy the increase by applying for financial assistance while signing up for health care at HealthCare.gov.

"Financial assistance is going to make up for most of that increase. The way it is calculated is income based, so if you make a certain income you only have to pay x-percent of your income on your health insurance," Sunderland said.

Individuals may see different rate increases depending on their age, income and smoking habits.

As an example of the varying rates, a 21-year-old, single non-tobacco user could see up to a 58 percent rate increase with the standard silver plan provided by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon. A 60-year-old person under the same criteria could see a 24 percent increase under the same plan.

"It's hard to say what any individual change is going to be," Sunderland said.

A 40-year-old resident living in Marion and Polk counties choosing one of the standard "middle of the road" silver plans, premium costs range from $312 to $414. That range does not account for reductions based on financial assistance, Sunderland said.

Sunderland said the Department of Consumer and Business Services does not calculate averages for premium costs because every county has different health needs and hospital availability.

He said Marion and Polk counties have a reasonable number of carrier options for consumers with just one carrier shy of Portland-Metro region's nine carriers. The lowest number of carrier options are found in some rural areas, with five carriers.

He urges residents to do their research while choosing or reapplying for a plan that works best according to their income and health needs.

"It's complicated, especially when you’re looking at 56 different plans," Sunderland said." We recommend working with one of our licensed insurance agents."

Enrollments spiked on a national level with an increase of 400,000 compared to last year, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

In Portland, a city considered to be a top designated market area in the HealthCare.gov platform, 73,988 consumers selected health plans through December 19.

While it's difficult to pinpoint a specific reason for the nationwide spike in enrollment, HHS secretary Sylvia Burwell said she hopes it's explained by people merely educating themselves on the benefits of signing up for healthcare.

"It's a combination of things but the issue of affordability is so important to folks," Burwell said.

Burwell pointed to the plan's dismissal of annual or lifetime limits on health care for one factor in the increase, citing a woman she met in Florida who reached her limit for chemotherapy treatment before the Affordable Health Care Act was put in place.

"People are getting more educated on the financial security of the benefits," Slavitt said.

He said while health care plans can change every year, even before the Affordable Care Act, Slavitt said it's important for people to remember the law is designed to protect people from those changes.

Although Burwell and Slavitt said they're excited to see the nationwide boost in enrollment, they said the presidential election did create "headwind" in the discussion of Affordable Care Act's future - specifically following President-Elect Donald Trump's call to repeal and replace the healthcare plan.

Burwell said there are constant conversations with everyone from President Barack Obama to insurance companies and the Department of Health & Human Services regarding how agencies would deal with a possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

As of Monday , Burwell said call centers have received 38,000 callers curious to learn about the potential effects on their health coverage in the event of a repeal.

If the Affordable Care Act were appealed, Slavitt said roughly 475,000 Oregon residents could lose health coverage.

"That would have a profound impact on Oregon," Slavitt said.

Burwell said the enrollment increases represent growth in the right direction for healthcare. She hopes to ensure the conversation surrounding health care for United States residents moves from "rhetoric to reality" by listening to what issues matter to people.

"It's important to remember even in the current headwind, the debate that’s occurring here in the HHS and in Washington D.C., that the Affordable Care Act is a product that consumers want, and need to sign up as an expression that they need this," Burwell said.

To explore health care options, visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov.

Insurance plans

Go here for a breakdown of approved rates for 2017 health plans by county in Oregon.

By the Numbers: From November 1 through December 19

Plan Selections total: 6,356,488

New Consumers: 2,049,127

Consumers Renewing Coverage: 4,307,361

Consumers on Applications Submitted: 8,869,640

Call Center Volume: 7,581,490

Calls with Spanish Speaking Representative: 455,054

HealthCare.gov Users: 18,267,041

CuidadoDeSalud.gov Users: 613,996

Window Shopping HealthCare.gov Users: 3,435,586

Window Shopping CuidadoDeSalud.gov Users: 56,064