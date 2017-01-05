Oregon enacts tougher fall protections for builders

construction-home-generic (Photo: KGW)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - A state regulation that took effect Jan. 1 requires Oregon construction contractors to make sure workers are protected from falls if work is done six or more feet above a surface.

The Register-Guard reports that the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division says the new rule will primarily affect home builders because many commercial contractors already require the protections. The previous state OSHA regulation only required the protections for work at 10 or more feet off a surface.

The agency says Oregon construction firms were cited most frequently last year for violating rules about fall protection.

Walter Custom Homes owner Tom Walter calls the new rule a "regulation looking for a problem," saying his firm has constructed 118 homes since 2003 and no workers have been injured in a fall.