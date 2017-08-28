Oregon Air National Guard sending team to Texas

A C-130 Hercules aircraft (photo: Robert Laberge, Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 15 members of the The Oregon Air National Guard's 125th Special Tactics Squadron will fly to Texas Monday to aid in humanitarian efforts for those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

They will leave Portland Air National Guard Base at 4:20 p.m. PT Monday in a C-130 Hercules aircraft and arrive at Robert Gray Army Airfield in Texas at 2:20 p.m. CT.

The group traveling to Texas consists of two teams and a command element, comprised of Combat Controllers and Pararescuemen.

The team will assist in two missions. The first mission is to restore airfields that are inaccessible or unusable. The second mission, using Zodiac boats and Humvees, will assist in rescue operations.

In addition, Special Tactics Airmen will assist with helicopter hoisting rescues as needed.

