Oregon, 4 other states seek travel ban hearing Tuesday

Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images (Photo: Zach Gibson, Custom)

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) -- Washington, Oregon and three other states trying to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations are seeking a Tuesday hearing before a federal judge in Seattle.

In a new complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the new travel ban is unconstitutional and harms state residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon who rely on foreign workers. California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon joined Washington in the legal action.

Ferguson filed new documents after a federal judge last week said he wouldn't immediately rule on whether his restraining order against the old ban applies to the new Trump executive order.

Ferguson asked for a hearing to be held Tuesday. The revised travel ban is scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

Trump's revised ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries including Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

New York's attorney general says his lawsuit opposing the President Donald Trump's revised immigration ban includes declarations from 20 New York entities saying they will be adversely affected.



The State University of New York and City University of New York are among those claiming harm from the ban. Others include tech companies Kickstarter, Etsy, and Meetup. Individuals who say they will be impacted include scientists from Iran and Yemeni-Americans separated from their families. The complaint said New York has more than 4.4 million foreign-born residents.

© 2017 KGW-TV