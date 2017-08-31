Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in SE Portland crash

One person seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Southeast Portland crash Thursday night.

Portland police said shortly after 9:30 p.m., a pickup truck traveling southbound on 151st Avenue turned east onto Southeast Stark Street and collided with a westbound motorcycle, which was ridden by two people, who were both hospitalized.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man, suffered critical injuries, police said. The passenger, a woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.

Southeast Stark Street was closed between 148th and 153rd avenues.

