Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in SE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Southeast Portland crash Thursday night.
Portland police said shortly after 9:30 p.m., a pickup truck traveling southbound on 151st Avenue turned east onto Southeast Stark Street and collided with a westbound motorcycle, which was ridden by two people, who were both hospitalized.
The driver of the motorcycle, a man, suffered critical injuries, police said. The passenger, a woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.
Southeast Stark Street was closed between 148th and 153rd avenues.
