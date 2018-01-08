PORTLAND, Ore. – Firefighters rescued a teen from a fire at a Southeast Portland apartment Monday night.
The teen's injuries were life-threatening, firefighters said. He was rushed to a Portland hospital.
The fire started in an apartment at 8130 SE Main St. around 6 p.m.
Firefighters called for more backup and resources with a second alarm.
No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters initially said the injured person was an adult man, but later corrected themselves to say he was a teen.
PF&R said the fire will displace up to 13 adults and nine children.
© 2018 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs