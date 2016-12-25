Roses near the scene of the crash. (Photo: John Helm)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 16-year-old boy died and three other teens were seriously injured after their car crashed down an embankment early Sunday morning in Southeast Portland.

The boys were traveling from Happy Valley to Wilsonville after a night of singing Christmas carols at several homes belonging to members of the same Romanian church, according to police.

The crash occurred at Southeast 103rd Avenue and Mt. Scott Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The boys were part of a caravan of three cars, police said.

Samuel Chiriac, 16, of Battle Ground, Wash., died in the crash.

The driver, 17-year-old Seba Pop of West Linn, is in critical condition at a Portland hospital. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.

Two other passengers, 15-year-old Caleb Pop of West Linn and 17-year-old Timothy Posteucha of Northeast Portland, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Police expect both to survive.

A fifth passenger, 14-year-old Johnny Cristurean of Wood Village, was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators believe that Seba Pop passed one of his friends in another vehicle and missed a sharp turn, causing his car to crash down an embankment.

None of the boys was impaired at the time of the crash, police said.