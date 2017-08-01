KGW
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

One person dead in 4-vehicle DUI crash near Vancouver

KGW 12:27 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. – One person died and several people were injured in a four-vehicle crash caused by a suspected DUI driver in the Vancouver area.

The crash on State Route 500 at 182nd Avenue blocked all lanes Tuesday morning. The road partially reopened by noon.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash.

One driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs during the crash, said Washington State Trooper Will Finn. Troopers are with that suspect at a hospital.

WSP is investigating the case as vehicular homicide.

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories