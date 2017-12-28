One injured in apartment building fire in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was injured after a fire started on the third floor of a nine-story apartment building Thursday morning in northwest Portland.
The fire at 2041 Northwest Everett Street, was extinguished quickly by a sprinkler system.
With the fire out, crews focused on turning of the sprinkler system because water was going into the second floor and causing problems, according to a Portland Fire spokesperson.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs