One injured in apartment building fire in NW Portland

KGW 10:32 AM. PST December 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was injured after a fire started on the third floor of a nine-story apartment building Thursday morning in northwest Portland.

The fire at 2041 Northwest Everett Street, was extinguished quickly by a sprinkler system.

With the fire out, crews focused on turning of the sprinkler system because water was going into the second floor and causing problems, according to a Portland Fire spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

