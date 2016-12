MAX train and car collided at Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – One person was hospitalized after a crash between a TriMet MAX train and a car Wednesday night.

The injured person was in the car and taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The crash occurred at around 10:30 p.m. at Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street.