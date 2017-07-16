KGW
Close

One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on I-5

KGW 12:44 PM. PDT July 16, 2017

CHEHALIS, Wash. -- One person died and two were injured after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 crashed into a second car on Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11:12 p.m. on I-5 near Chehalis. A car driven by 23-year-old TJ Lee Sinnott, of Doty, Washington, was driving south in the northbound lanes and crashed into a car driven by 24-year-old Chelsea Zigler of Clackamas, Oregon.

Sinnott died at the scene.

Zigler and her passenger, 24-year-old Carrieann Zigler, of Gresham, Oregon, were both injured in the crash and taken to Centralia Providence Hospital.

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Woman sentenced to 13 years for fatal wrong way I-5 crash

KGW

Wrong way driver hits cars, cyclists along parade route

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories