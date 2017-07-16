One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on I-5

CHEHALIS, Wash. -- One person died and two were injured after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 crashed into a second car on Saturday night.
The crash happened at 11:12 p.m. on I-5 near Chehalis. A car driven by 23-year-old TJ Lee Sinnott, of Doty, Washington, was driving south in the northbound lanes and crashed into a car driven by 24-year-old Chelsea Zigler of Clackamas, Oregon.
Sinnott died at the scene.
Zigler and her passenger, 24-year-old Carrieann Zigler, of Gresham, Oregon, were both injured in the crash and taken to Centralia Providence Hospital.
