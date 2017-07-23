One dead, questions linger after fire tears through NE Portland apartments

A fire broke out at an apartment complex at 9815 Northeast Glisan Street in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person is dead and 25 people were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment in Northeast Portland on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded early Sunday morning to the fire at the Camp Manor apartment complex at 9815 Northeast Glisan Street. There was heavy fire coming from the first floor that had spread to the second floor.

On scene of fatal fire @ this NE #PDX apt complex. 1 person dead. 10 adults, 15 kids displaced. W bound Glisan shut down @ 99th. pic.twitter.com/SVYfBAahnL — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) July 23, 2017

Firefighters found one victim inside who was carried out but couldn't be revived. One firefighter suffered minor burns fighting the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Ten adults and 15 children were displaced, which means their homes are too damaged to return to.

See the damage for yourself @ NE Glisan & 99th. Firefighters say flames sparked in 1st floor apt, traveled to 2nd. Say 1 person died. pic.twitter.com/CSAdMEPk3N — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) July 23, 2017

Westbound Glisan is shut down at 99th. The cause of the fire is unknown.

More than 15 hours after initial 911 calls came in, investigators with Portland Fire and Rescue were still on scene. A spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue declined to release any updates Sunday afternoon, adding the investigation is still on scene.

Portland Police confirm to KGW they are “assisting with the fire and death investigation” but added there was no new information to share.

The county Medical Examiner also arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors watched from across the street, some trading notes on rumors of how the fire started and how the lone confirmed victim died.

“It's pretty tragic. It's not a good thing,” said neighbor Bonnie Baker. “Especially with children, losing their homes or their family members or God knows what.”

Richard Holmes lives a block away from the scene and said he thinks the fire started around 2:30 a.m., for one specific reason.

“I heard an explosion. That's what I heard,” he said. “Oh, it was big.”

Firefighters have not confirmed an explosion took place.

Some residents at Cape Manor came back for their belongings Sunday morning, aware that, for hours, loved ones had feared the worst.

Uluf Hassan saw video of the flames on the news and rushed to the complex to check on friends who lived there. By midday Sunday, she’d learned they were okay.

“I was really scared because I'm really close to this family. I work with them,” she said. “And I thought 'Everybody's gone.' "

The American Red Cross is assisting the 10 adults and 15 children who were displaced in the fire.

Spokesperson Monique Dugaw said Sunday some of those affected had left the area before staff could get in touch with them.

Anyone in need of housing or other assistance as a result of this fire, she said, should call 888-680-1455.

