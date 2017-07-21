Officer stops rolling car headed for group of kids

Officer Caleb Phillips (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A police officer is credited with jumping into a moving vehicle headed right for a group of kids in Southeast Portland.

“It’s just part of the job,” said Officer Caleb Phillips.

Officer Phillips and his partner, Officer Derek Harris, were working the Vision Zero Traffic Mission Thursday night when they noticed a vehicle driving recklessly. The officers initiated a stop, but it did not go as planned. The passenger and driver both bailed from the vehicle.

“Car continues to roll,” said Phillips. “It rolls toward an apartment complex with an open door and glass window with kids running around.”

Fearing the worst, Officer Phillips dove into the moving vehicle. He stopped it and threw it into park just feet from the apartment Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street.

“Concern is families,” said Officer Harris. “A rolling vehicle with nobody driving…you don’t know where it’s going to land.”

The driver managed to get away. The passenger did not. Marcie Harris is facing a number of charges including identity theft and mail theft. The officers found more than two dozen pieces of mail in the back of the car.

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Marcie Harris (Photo: Multnomah County Jail)

